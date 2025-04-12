Centerville DORA boundaries will be expanded during Americana Festival

Explore Centerville aims to expand DORA alcohol sales zone for Americana Festival

The Centerville City Council authorized temporarily supplementing the existing permanent Uptown DORA boundary, stretching it north 22.2 acres for the sake of the annual festival, Ohio’s largest one-day event.

In past years, alcoholic beverages have been made available for purchase at the festival via temporary permitting. Following the creation of the DORA, businesses in the outdoor drinking area found themselves blocked from selling beverages in special DORA plastic cups for to-go use. The new measure enacted by the council would allow sales of alcohol by DORA-approved businesses along with temporary vendors.

Credit: Lynn Hulsey Credit: Lynn Hulsey

The expanded DORA would only be in effect during the festival and be limited to those hours. In addition, the expanded DORA would automatically expire at the conclusion of the Americana Festival.

Existing businesses with alcohol sales within the DORA include Agave & Rye, The Brunch Pub, City Barbeque, MacDigger’s Pub, Manna Uptown, Meridien and Nelly’s: A Taste of Bolivia. Bostdorff said the number of businesses serving drinks in the DORA would not change as a result of the proposed expansion, “it just incorporates the entire festival grounds.”

Founded in 1972, the Americana Festival has grown into a gigantic celebration attracting more than 85,000 visitors annually. It features a grand parade, more than 200 arts and crafts vendors, more than 75 food vendors, live entertainment, an auto show, children’s activities, a 5K and a fireworks display.

State law allows a DORA where adults 21 years and older can possess or consume alcohol in public with certain restrictions.

Centerville has two DORAs. It approved the first DORA in 2022 and launched it in 2023 within the Cornerstone of Centerville mixed-use development. It approved its Uptown DORA in April 2023 and launched it that June.

City officials said the revision is modeled off the DORA expansion made by the city of Troy in February 2023 ahead of its popular Strawberry Festival, which occurs the first full weekend of June. Troy’s DORA was introduced in 2022 and centered in its downtown area.