‘PickleRage’ is second pickleball site set for Centerville-Washington Twp. area

“With the sport booming across the country, and especially here in Ohio, we knew this was the perfect time and place to create a welcoming space for people to play, connect and have fun,” franchisees TJ and Kari Pantano announced.

The new location inside the Normandy Shopping Center — about a half-mile west of Ohio 48 — previously was occupied by Big Lots, which closed last year. It will feature nine indoor courts and two outdoor courts to support flexible, year-round play, the Pantanos said.

The couple cited the Centerville-Washington Township area’s population growth as a reason to locate a franchise there.

PickleRage says it offers an option “where players both new and experienced can connect, compete, and improve their game.”

From “the prime location of the site” to the buzz around the sport in the area, the new location “checked all the boxes,” according to Chris Daiss, PickleRage’s vice president of real estate and construction.

“This location is a strong strategic fit, and the combination of indoor and outdoor courts makes it truly stand out,” Daiss said. “We’re excited to continue building vibrant pickleball communities across Ohio and the U.S.”

In addition to its courts, PickleRage at Centerville will offer leagues, lessons and clinics, plus a pro shop with Pickleball gear and apparel.

Each court has the ability to video record and live-stream a match.

PickleRage is open to the public, but members will get perks not available to everyone, including lower court costs, advanced reservations and member-only events and socials.

The new location in Washington Twp. is part of the company’s nationwide expansion strategy. For more information, visit www.picklerage.com/locations/centerville-oh.

The new PickleRage at Centerville site will be located just two miles to the north of Pickleball Kingdom, which this news outlet in January reported would open this month in Centerville. Other indoor pickleball facilities have either opened or are in the works in Riverside and Butler Twp.