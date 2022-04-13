Centerville water main replacement to affect traffic for months

CENTERVILLE — Work to replace a water main on Centerville Station Road between Bigger Road and Brainard Woods Drive is scheduled to start Thursday, the city said Wednesday.
Montgomery County Environmental Services is managing the project, which is expected to last through June, according to the city.
One lane of traffic will be open in each direction during construction. City officials advise that motorists should be careful when traveling through the area.
The project is in response to several water main breaks that have occurred in the area in the past few years, officials said. MCES works with the city to coordinate projects on roads that are scheduled to be repaved.
