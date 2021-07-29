Central State offering talks on farming best practices

Central State University Extension is offering a free summer series of speakers featuring university educators on a variety of topics focusing on gardening and natural resources at the CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden located at the intersection of US 42 and Wilberforce-Switch Road across the entrance to the university.
Sessions are designed for adults over the age of 18.
The next session, “Soil and Water Conservation in the Great and Little Watersheds” with CSU Research Assistant Professor of Soil Science Sakthi Subburayalu, will be held from 4 to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, who will talk about the efforts happening to manage and conserve water. Adopting on-farm and off-farm best management practices remain critical for conserving resources and minimizing negative environment impacts.
Participation is limited to 25 individuals, and they may be asked to wear masks/be safely socially distanced depending upon updated and/or revised state guidelines.
Advanced registration is requested and can be made by emailing CSUE Agriculture/Natural Resources Educator Clare Thorn@cthorn@CentralState.edu.