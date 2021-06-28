Central State University to get DoD funding for research

Turner worked with U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown, D-Maryland, on the initiative. Brown noted HBCUs produce 37% of Black officers commissioned through ROTC, and 25% of African American college graduates with STEM degrees. He said supporting funding for and fostering research at such institutions is critical to protecting the U.S. and advancing scientific discovery.

U.S. Reps. Brown, Turner and Alma Adams of North Carolina previously passed The HOMECOMING Research Act into law in the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act to identify ways to increase research opportunities for minority universities in the Department of Defense, according to the release.

The law would require a national study to review defense research conducted by HBCUs, provide recommendations for increasing capacity and address disparities in funding to those institutions. The study is underway and expected to be completed in December.