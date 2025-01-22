Central State University to submit financial fixes to state of Ohio this week

Central State expects to see recouped costs from layoffs soon; financial remediation plan due Friday
Step inside the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, located at 1350 Brush Row Rd. in Wilberforce on the campus of Central State University. Current exhibitions include African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory, Queens of the Heartland, Rhythm of Revolution: The Transformative Power of Black Art, 1619 to the Present and Orgins of Tawawa: The History of Wilberforce. The museum is operated by Ohio History Connection. For more info, visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, located at 1350 Brush Row Rd. in Wilberforce on the campus of Central State University. Current exhibitions include African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory, Queens of the Heartland, Rhythm of Revolution: The Transformative Power of Black Art, 1619 to the Present and Orgins of Tawawa: The History of Wilberforce. The museum is operated by Ohio History Connection. For more info, visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Local News
By
Jan 22, 2025
X

The Central State University Board of Trustees is required to submit its financial remediation plan to the Ohio Department of Higher Education by the end of this week.

Discussion at last week’s CSU board of trustees meeting centered on minor tweaks to the document, including potential insurance changes, and addressing more specific strategies.

CSU’s trustees will hold a public meeting at Columbus City Hall at 4 p.m. Thursday for a “FY25 Budget Review.” They are expected to approve the document at that time, one day before the Friday deadline.

“When we submit the plan, there cannot be a gap,” CSU President Morakinyo Kuti said Friday, referring to the difference between the university’s expenses and revenue. “Now that we have the data necessary ... we will input the actual data from the students, see what the gap is, and then close the gap.”

Kuti assumed the role of CSU president in July. The college in Wilberforce, just north of Xenia, alerted the state about discrepancies in its finances in mid-September. Then Central State was placed on fiscal watch in October after being unable to make certain vendor payments, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Last week’s review of Central State University’s financials indicated that the university will start to see recouped costs from layoffs in the next couple of months, as the university finalizes its enrollment numbers for the spring.

The recouped personnel costs are expected to show up by the end of February, due to layoffs in December. Central State has already seen some reductions in expenditures due to layoffs that occurred in September.

The university’s budget projections for 2025 will be updated once final enrollment numbers are in for the spring semester, trustees were told Friday.

The fiscal watch designation requires the university to develop a financial recovery plan, and requires increased financial reporting to the state, more board of trustee engagement and evaluation by the state auditor, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

In Other News
1
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart coming to Paycor Stadium Fall 2025
2
10 Ohio chefs, restaurants are 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists
3
Local districts say virtual reality technology gets students engaged...
4
Bill Stepp: Meet Dayton’s drag-racing gangster who slipped past case...
5
How do schools decide when ‘snow days’ happen? It’s not all about the...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter