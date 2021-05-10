Central State will have virtual commencement this weekend

Central State will have a virtual graduation ceremony this weekend.
Commencement will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. It can be viewed either on Facebook or on the university’s YouTube Live channel.
The university said it has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, hoping circumstances would change to allow a safe in-person ceremony.
“We did not enter into this decision lightly or without counsel from medical experts regarding the global pandemic,” said Erik Brooks, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Central State. “These have been difficult times and unfortunately, we had to make difficult decisions.”
Brooks’ statement, which was sent to students, went on to congratulate the graduating senior class.
“The university recognizes your sacrifices and endurance as you have reached your goal of becoming a graduate of Central State University,” Brooks said. We also recognize your family for their support, dedication, and prayers throughout your academic journey. We are so proud of you for the perseverance and resilience displayed during your matriculation through Central State University.”
During the virtual ceremony, the university will showcase several members of the 2021 graduating class through featured stories and photographs. The commencement speaker will be Jack Thomas, ninth president of Central State.
Central State welcomed students to campus in the fall in-person. Random COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff was conducted all year long.