Wilberforce, Central State get large donations from energy company

The half million dollar donation to Wilberforce will finance STEM scholarships and the launch of the university’s inaugural Bayard Rustin Lecture Series on Racial Equality, named in honor of the architect of the historic August 1963 civil rights march on Washington. Rustin was a student at Wilberforce in the 1930s.

The Dominion gift has helped the university buy laptops for all enrolled students and faculty for the fall semester’s remote learning. The school’s academic schedule was adjusted for off campus study because of concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus.

