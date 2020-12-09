Wilberforce, Central State get large donations from energy company

An energy company donated a half million dollars to Wilberforce University.
Dominion Energy donated $500,000 to Wilberforce and also 10 other historically black colleges (HBCUs), including nearby Central State.
Dominion Energy, based in Virginia, made these donations as part of their six-year “HBCU Promise.”
This $25 million agenda supports endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs that support clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.
“We are so grateful to Dominion Energy for this generous donation,” said Natalie Coles, vice president of institutional advancement, in a media release. “Never in our lifetime have students faced such hardships to attend school. Because of this meaningful gift, Wilberforce students will get the tech support they need to successfully attend classes in safe environments.”
The half million dollar donation to Wilberforce will finance STEM scholarships and the launch of the university’s inaugural Bayard Rustin Lecture Series on Racial Equality, named in honor of the architect of the historic August 1963 civil rights march on Washington. Rustin was a student at Wilberforce in the 1930s.
The Dominion gift has helped the university buy laptops for all enrolled students and faculty for the fall semester’s remote learning. The school’s academic schedule was adjusted for off campus study because of concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus.
A request for comment was sent to Central State.