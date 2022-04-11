Central State’s ROTC Marauder Battalion to head for West Point

The annual competition involves a 48-hour contest testing military preparedness, unit cohesion, leadership and endurance, according to a press release from Central State University. Teams come from all over nationally and internationally to showcase physical prowess, leadership skills as well as tactical and technical proficiency.

“We are so grateful to have a world class cadre committed to excellence,” said CSU President Jack Thomas. “This team is up to the task of coaching, training and mentoring. They are 21st century leaders!”