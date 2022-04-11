dayton-daily-news logo
Central State’s ROTC Marauder Battalion to head for West Point

Winning Central State University Maurader Battalion Cadre. Pictured from left to right are: (front row) CDT Justice Bassette, CDT Caleb Kowalewski, David Abraham, CDT Hayden Stokes, CDT Ethan McCall (Squad Leader), CDT Moriah Barber and (back row) LTC Samuel Dallas Jr, MSG John Meyer, CDT Enoch Flint, CDT Caleb Arreguin, CDT Skyler Arny, CDT Cynthia Stokes, CDT Daniel Heiple, CPT Devan Cureton, and the current Cadre Officer in Charge 1LT Harald Juergens. Photo courtesy Central State University.

Central State University Army’s ROTC team Marauder Battalion has been selected to compete in The Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point’s US Army Military Academy.

The annual competition involves a 48-hour contest testing military preparedness, unit cohesion, leadership and endurance, according to a press release from Central State University. Teams come from all over nationally and internationally to showcase physical prowess, leadership skills as well as tactical and technical proficiency.

“We are so grateful to have a world class cadre committed to excellence,” said CSU President Jack Thomas. “This team is up to the task of coaching, training and mentoring. They are 21st century leaders!”

The Marauder Battalion team consists of students from Central State University, Cedarville College, Wilberforce University and Wittenberg University and will compete on April 29 and 30.

“Hats off to the historic Central State University ROTC Marauder Battalion! You are the epitome of strength courage and grit. We are in awe of this accomplishment,” Michelle Corley, dean CESTA/director 1890 Land-Grant Programs at CSU, said.

