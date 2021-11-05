‘Century of Cinema’ in Miamisburg

Caption Renown speed artist Mark Thesken will participate in Plaza Theatre's "A Century of Cinema" Series beginning Dec. 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“I hope people find the trivia (aspect) intriguing – not just going to see a movie but (learning) the background of a movie,” said Doug Sorrell, series creator/moderator and emeritus member of the Plaza board of directors. “Showing classic movies has been successful for the Plaza. On a certain level, I think it allows a lot of people to kind of relive decades in their past.”

In January, Sorrell plans a Clint Eastwood tribute, including a spaghetti western yet to be determined. February will examine the legendary Katharine Hepburn, particularly 1938′s “Bringing Up Baby” and 1951′s “The African Queen.” Future themes will salute Barbra Streisand, producer Hal Wallis (“Casablanca”), Steve McQueen, Walt Disney, Robert Duvall, the relationship between “The Godfather” and “Star Wars,” Ohio Born Stars, and Monsters of the Movies (a look at Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, Bela Lugosi and 1931′s “Frankenstein”).

The Plaza Theatre, originally opened in 1919 and notably reopened in December 2015 following a major restoration, seats 292 and is fully handicap accessible. Admission is $5.

“At the end of day, it’s about what can the Plaza do that nobody else does that’s entertaining and doesn’t cost a ton of money,” Sorrell said. “Let’s create something special in downtown Miamisburg.”

For more information, visit myplazatheatre.com.