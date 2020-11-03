CFC Cause of the Week: Education

“Exposure at a very young age to STEM-related activities often helps plant the seed for what their futures may hold – even if they do not even realize it at the time. Sustaining interest throughout their school years is equally important,” she said.

Through donations made through CFC, for example, students are given opportunities to participate robotics competitions that combine engineering, computer programming, problem-solving, researching and presenting to give students an opportunity not only in learning about STEM, but also how to work in a team environment.

In addition to these programs, there are other educational activities supported through CFC contributions that will enable students to join other learning experiences.

Many of the volunteers who go into classrooms to help provide demonstrations are scientists and engineers. What better way for a child to see and hear from these experts on what their careers have meant to them and how their excitement in STEM has led to rewarding and successful careers.

While many schools are supplemented by parents' contributions or other fundraisers, CFC is a way to help offset program costs and level the playing field to give all students an opportunity to participate.

“The love of STEM is meant to be shared by all young minds – and to build on those minds – and to instill a curiosity and thirst for learning,” she said. “To not be given those opportunities can make a large difference to a young child who is in the development stages of learning what they want to do in life.”

The treasurer went on to say her organization has received numerous letters from

students, teachers and parents about the benefit of programs supported through CFC.

“Developing human potential by inspiring and compelling youth to achieve their dreams is a great outcome. The steadfast support of the CFC allows the goals of organizations to continue – planting that interest and excitement to build our future engineers and scientists,” she continued.

“STEM skills are imperative as we continue to face both global and knowledge-based economic challenges. STEM schools are essential to our country’s productivity and beyond. Helping provide our future workers with the skills to adapt to our increasingly complex and technology-filled world is crucial. STEM studies are a vital part of that goal, and helping students start at a very young age through generous donations to educational programs is a must,” she concluded.

Volunteer opportunities can be found and contributions to CFC can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org and in particular this week, https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/education.