CFC Cause of the Week: Human Rights

Human rights standards include a spectrum of issues ranging from civil to political and economic to social. The United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, published in 1948, establishes these rights as inherent to all human beings, worldwide, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status. Supporting CFC charities working in this area helps ensure all individuals are treated equally and with dignity.

“Right now, we are seeing this growing polarization among people,” said the president of a local organization that upholds human rights and people being respected, valued and affirmed inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. “Focusing on human rights is important because it reminds us of all of our unique differences that make us better, more interesting people. It shows that even if you have been raised to fear or distrust or dislike someone, these are human beings who deserve love and respect just like you do and who are, ultimately, trying to live happy and fulfilling lives. We want to remove barriers and make that possible.”