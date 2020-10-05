CFC Cause of the Week: Human Rights

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government, allowing federal employees and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. This year’s campaign runs from Sept. 21 to Jan. 15, 2021, under the theme of “Show Some Love: Be the Face of Change.”'
Each week is dedicated to raising awareness for a specific cause including ending hunger, eradicating poverty, mental health, and other issues important to the federal workforce community locally and across the nation. Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://GiveCFC.org.
This week’s cause: Human Rights
Human rights standards include a spectrum of issues ranging from civil to political and economic to social. The United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, published in 1948, establishes these rights as inherent to all human beings, worldwide, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status. Supporting CFC charities working in this area helps ensure all individuals are treated equally and with dignity.
“Right now, we are seeing this growing polarization among people,” said the president of a local organization that upholds human rights and people being respected, valued and affirmed inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. “Focusing on human rights is important because it reminds us of all of our unique differences that make us better, more interesting people. It shows that even if you have been raised to fear or distrust or dislike someone, these are human beings who deserve love and respect just like you do and who are, ultimately, trying to live happy and fulfilling lives. We want to remove barriers and make that possible.”
The executive director of a local legal advocacy organization said their mission relates to supporting human rights by “making everything a balanced, fair fight.” It addresses the critical issue of assuring equal access to justice and promotes justice, fairness, dignity, respect for others, and respect for the rule of law.
The organization’s mission upholds the legal rights of victims of domestic violence, those who are declaring bankruptcy or are being hounded by debt collectors, have problems with a landlord or need access to their children or grandchildren and more.
“We put somebody in your corner with you to help you be stronger and we bring information, tools and resources to clients so it’s a fair fight,” she said. “Everyone has the right to a fresh start.”
Amy Rollins, Skywrighter Staff