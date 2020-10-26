CFC loaned executive explains his volunteerism, commitment

Solberg, who is also a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve Agile Combat Support, said he is trying to be a “one-stop shop” for CFC campaign managers and key workers – many of the latter not having been in that volunteer role previously.

“I respond to their questions and assist in any way I can,” he said. “People have differing levels of technical expertise, and I’ve been able to add some knowledge on Microsoft CVR Teams, videos and other things. The COVID environment does fit with my skill set.”

The effects the pandemic has had on people and organizations have been eye-opening, Solberg said, and he has been glad he has been able to bring people together. One of his responsibilities has been to coordinate the CFC Cause of the Week.

“2020 has been a shocking year. Letting those charities know we are here to help is key,” he noted. "Our theme of “Show Some Love: Be the Face of Change” campaign is very fitting."

There are so many charities which directly benefit Wright-Patt personnel and their families, he said.

“It’s not always ‘somebody else’ getting the help – it’s all of us,” he said.

Solberg said he wants to encourage donors to “take 5 to give 5” – a part of the campaign that asks donors to take a few minutes to donate at least $5 daily, weekly or monthly to a CFC charity.

“A cup of coffee is five dollars. Challenge yourself to give something like that or more,” he said.

Solberg is complimentary about Himelhoch’s passionate leadership.

“She has been adamant about not leaving any charity or volunteer behind,” he said.

He is also appreciative of the leadership provided by Jacque Fisher and Chris Merlo, chair and vice chair, respectively, of OCFC, Dayton District, as well as the

supportive messages from Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, featured in the CFC virtual kickoff Oct. 7.

Solberg’s work is being applauded.

“Patrick has been absolutely terrific,” Himelhoch said. “He comes to us with a lot of wisdom about how federal government systems work. He has been so understanding of the ‘new normal’ too, of us not working sitting side by side in an office. We’re in a people business and we are doing this long distance.”

She is grateful Solberg’s unit is allowing him to volunteer for 90 days.

“As with all loaned executives, he is picking up new skills and learning about the community that he’ll be able to take with him,” Himelhoch noted.

Volunteer opportunities can be found and contributions to CFC can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org.

See CFC Cause of the Week on page A8