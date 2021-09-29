Chaminade Julienne mourning death of 2nd staff member in 2 weeks

Szabo passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband, according to Chaminade Julienne.

“As the CJ community mourns her loss and grieves with her family, we have faith in the promise of Jesus Christ to prepare a place in His heavenly home for Ann, and for all who have died in His mercy,” read a Facebook post from the school. “God bless you, Ann — thank you for having made our lives and community richer by the blessing of your time spent with us.”

An obituary for Szabo said she was loyal, compassionate and loved by all. She had six sons and eight grandchildren.