Chaminade Julienne mourning death of 2nd staff member in 2 weeks

Chaminade Julienne High School is mourning the death of its second staff member within two weeks.
Judi MacLeod, director of the school’s special education program, teacher and coach, died Wednesday afternoon due to a cardiac incident she experienced last week, according to the school. It was nearly two weeks after the death of Ann Szabo, alumni relations coordinator, on Sept. 15.
MacLeod was with her husband, Chaminade Julienne teacher Don MacLeod, when she died, according to the school.
“While we are heartbroken that she left our lives sooner than we would have preferred, we are comforted by our faith in Jesus Christ and the promise of the resurrection,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read. “We will have more details regarding services for Judi - affectionately known as Ms. J - and how the CJ community can assist the MacLeod family in the coming days.”
Szabo passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband, according to Chaminade Julienne.
“As the CJ community mourns her loss and grieves with her family, we have faith in the promise of Jesus Christ to prepare a place in His heavenly home for Ann, and for all who have died in His mercy,” read a Facebook post from the school. “God bless you, Ann — thank you for having made our lives and community richer by the blessing of your time spent with us.”
An obituary for Szabo said she was loyal, compassionate and loved by all. She had six sons and eight grandchildren.