Chaminade Julienne plans to expand space, change way it helps students

Additional projects that could happen based on the success of the fundraising include renovating the welcome center, counseling offices and classrooms and demolition of the former cold storage building for more space.

“We still have some work to do, but we are so grateful to those people who continue to create new and exciting opportunities for our school and community,” John Marshall, director of development at CJ, said during a recent event announcing the campaign.

CJ has 702 students enrolled this school year. Tina Wagoner, spokeswoman for CJ, said the addition of Founders Center added classrooms. The demolition of the former cold storage building would help further growth.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Our Lady of Rosary, a Catholic school in Old North Dayton, have been attending school in Founder’s Hall, CJ officials said. The school is dealing with an influx of students and the move allows Our Lady to focus on younger grades, according to the high school.

As part of its efforts to meet student needs, CJ also plans to change the school day during next school year to include more education outside the classroom, according to CJ principal Greg Mueller.

Mueller said the change would include student programming, tutoring, enrichment and small group time for clubs and opportunities for students during the day. It would also allow for time to work on social and emotional well-being of students.

“This change will increase student participation in clubs, enrichment programs, and leadership opportunities, especially for students who have family or work obligations right after school,” said Mueller.

CJ last fundraised $20 million in fall 2016 that was spent on strategic initiatives for students like Connected Classroom, City Connects and Senior Capstone, along with faculty development, scholarships and the ministry and service program. An additional $7.5 million funded the Roger Glass Stadium, CJ’s football field.