X

Change to health order allows self-service food stations in groceries, gas stations

NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco, Dayton, Ohio

Changes to Ohio’s public health food service orders will allow gas stations and grocery stores, though not restaurants, to open self-service food stations starting tomorrow.

ExploreTo-go cocktails likely to stay in Ohio post-pandemic

In the new, amended order issued by Interim Director Lance D. Himes, it reads, “All retail food establishments that are regulated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture are permitted to resume use of their self-service food stations in accordance with guidance from the Department of Health.”

Restaurants, on the other hand, are still ordered to remove self-service items. Salad bars and buffets are allowed, though only so long as staff serve food with six feet of space between parties.

The order will go into effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 24.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.