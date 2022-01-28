Changes in state child-care system aim to reduce burden on providers

** Rather than re-applying every year, providers will retain their existing rating unless they apply for a higher rating, or are determined to no longer meet the qualifications of their current rating.

** New providers serving children receiving publicly funded child care will get one year of base-rate funding before earning a star rating.

Robyn Lightcap, executive director of the local Preschool Promise group, complimented the state for listening to recommendations from local providers.

“Montgomery County child care providers have been committed to providing high quality care and education. Administrators of child care programs appreciate the state departments hearing their input,” Lightcap said.

Damschroder said Step Up To Quality has a positive impact on children’s kindergarten readiness and third-grade reading proficiency. ODJFS officials point out quality child care’s importance to the state’s economy, so parents can work.

“In addition to the changes announced, we’ll continue to work with the legislature to ensure the program meets its goal of making quality child care available to all those who need it,” Damschroder said.