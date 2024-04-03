Charges filed after woman shot in head in Harrison Twp

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 4100 block of Fleetwood Drive around 11:23 p.m. They found a 42-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood in the entry way with a gunshot wound to her head.

A juvenille at the home told investigators her mom’s boyfriend, Dunlap, asked her to help him prepare food while she was helping her mother do her nails, according to court documents.

The girl’s mother reportedly told Dunlap the girl was helping her but he continued to try to get the girl to help him.

After the woman left the room to talk to Dunlap the girl heard gunfire, according to court documents.

“When (the girl) went into the family room area she heard Dunlap go out the back door and she found (her mother) facedown in a pool of blood,” an affidavit read. “She contacted 911 and family members.”

A 9-year-old boy was also reportedly at the home in his bedroom, which shares a wall with the living room, at the time of the shooting.

The woman was initially transported to Kettering Health Dayton before being transferred to Kettering Health Main Campus. She is in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Dunlap turned himself in to deputies and was interviewed. He said he ran out of the home and threw a handgun into a wooded area near Philadelphia Drive, but did not say what happened, according to court records.

His bond was set at $750,000.