Check your tickets! Huber Heights $138 million Powerball winnings still unclaimed

The drawing took place on July 3 and the winning ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter at 7680 Brandt Pike.

The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57 with a red Powerball number of 22 and 2X Powerplay.

The winner can take the $138 million jackpot in an annuity or take the cash option of $65.8 million and has until Dec. 30 to claim their prize.