Check your tickets! Huber Heights $138 million Powerball winnings still unclaimed

The winner of a Powerball jackpot ticket purchased in Huber Heights could miss out on their $138 million prize if they don’t claim their winnings soon.
The winning ticket is set to expire on Dec. 30, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The drawing took place on July 3 and the winning ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter at 7680 Brandt Pike.
The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57 with a red Powerball number of 22 and 2X Powerplay.
The winner can take the $138 million jackpot in an annuity or take the cash option of $65.8 million and has until Dec. 30 to claim their prize.
