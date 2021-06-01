Chris Janson to headline Military Appreciation Night at Fraze Pavilion

“We’re so excited to bring back our Hometown Heroes events this summer and welcome our military service men and women back to Fraze,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. “The Dayton Region is known for its support of our local service men and women, and Military Appreciation Night is one more way for us to thank them for their commitment and sacrifice after such a difficult year.”

The annual event started in 2016 and has been welcoming thousands of local Airmen each summer. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.