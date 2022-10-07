Church to celebrate 110th anniversary

Summit Christian Church will celebrate decades of service to the community and to God during the church’s 110th anniversary on Oct. 9.
The church was started by Hayes Oltfliam, John D. Rice and Henry L. France. The group rented a room on Calm Street and started Sunday school. As attendance and interest grew, Elder Jason C. Cowan organized the church in 1912.
After a handful of moves and a fire that burned their church down, the congregation settled at the current location on Denlinger Road in 1982. According to members of the congregation, Dr. J. Thomas Johnson Sr., Pastor Emeritus, was instrumental in the church’s transition following the fire and up until he retired in 2011.
One thing is certain, and that’s the members’ commitment to the church and the community. In the last 110 years, they have had only 12 pastors. The current interim pastor, president, historian and anniversary co-chairs have all been involved with the church for decades. Church historian Wanda M. Anderson and congregational president Kathy Guy Bagley echoed each other when they gave the reason for the devotion.
“Faith and trust and unity through it all and God’s blessing and favor,” they said.
Beyond weekly worship service on Sundays, the church helps the community in many different ways. They distribute meals on Thursdays through the Miami Valley Meals program. The church also offers scholarships and gives out school supplies. Interim pastor, the Rev. Michelle L. Dixon, said service to the community is important.
“The word tells us that we’re supposed to be the beacon set on a hill. So we need to be the beacon in this community. We are supposed to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. We do because of who we serve,” she said.
In 2019, the church also helped out with the tornado recovery. The EF-3 tornado that made its way through Trotwood came very close to the church. Dixon said that the church’s history shows how resilient it is.
“Here we are, 110 years later. Even after three moves, and the church burning down to the ground,” she said.
Like many churches, COVID affected membership and the church had to adapt. Bagley said that COVID wasn’t going to affect their work and worship.
“We worshipped via Zoom. We still serve our members with our Zoom services. And because of that reason, members are coming back. And so we were able to still reach out, and we still worshipped while COVID was at its intensity,” Bagley said.
The anniversary celebration will span two days, Oct. 8 and 9. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the church will hold Fun Day. There will be games, food, sing-alongs, and prize giveaways. Bagley said she’s looking forward to seeing the children and families, while Dixon is hoping for a homecoming.
“Unity. Maybe for some people who have not been here for a while for them to come back. During COVID people got kind of separated and isolated. So once again, we’re emerging and we’re here and it’s time to keep coming back,” Dixon said.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, the worship service is at 11 a.m. and afterward, there will be a banquet. The Rev. John L. Taylor III from Tyler, Texas, will be the guest speaker. Taylor grew up in the area and is a former member of the church. In the spring of 2023, the church will host another celebration banquet.
“If nothing else, churches know how to eat,” Dixon said.
In the future, the ministry hopes to add members, as well as find a permanent pastor. Joy, unity and togetherness are virtues members want to focus on. The theme for the 110th anniversary celebration is: “We’ve come this far by faith; thankful and truly blessed.”
Summit Christian Church is located at 4021 Denlinger Road. For more information about worship services or the anniversary visit the church’s website at www.summitchristian-church.org.
Major milestones
- 1912: Elder Jason C. Cowan organized the church.
- May 1946: The Norwood mortgage was paid off and the congregation purchased the facilities at Summit (now Paul Laurence Dunbar Street) and Mercer streets for $48,000.
- 1970: Interim pastor, the Rev. R.H. Peoples, introduced Summit to the functional church plan and helped them to write their first constitution.
- 1975: Dr. J. Thomas Johnson Sr., Pastor Emeritus, became pastor. He would lead the church until 2011.
- March 22, 1980: The church burned down. Services were moved to MacFarlane School.
- Jan. 3, 1982: A Victory Parade led members to 4021 Denlinger Road, the present site of the church.
- June 29, 1997: The mortgage from the Denlinger Road building was burned during the church’s 85th anniversary.
- 2006: Twenty-five members were honored for 50 years or more of service.
- April 8, 2012: The Rev. Dr. J. Thomas Johnson delivered the message for the Easter sunrise service at the Carillon Park 32 years after the burning of the church on Summit and Mercer streets.
- October 2012: Summit Christian Church celebrates its 100th anniversary.
