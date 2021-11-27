Cincinnati Bell to spearhead Greene County broadband expansion

The western half of the county is already largely serviced by fiber lines, Cincinnati Bell or otherwise, but such expansion has not yet been seen in eastern parts of Greene County because it’s largely rural.

“It doesn’t have the population density to make it make sense to run fiber out there,” Henry said.

Cincinnati Bell stood out from other proposals because it runs fiber directly to a user’s home, Henry said. Instead of having fiber connected to a wireless transmitter, signal will run from cables in the roads straight into thousands of homes, businesses, schools and hospitals.

“Essentially, we’re future-proofing the county,” Henry said. “As technologies continue to progress and advance, we’ll have that hard infrastructure in place to adapt with it. Fiber is the best technology available right now to provide broadband internet, and probably will be for some time. So for business, education, entertainment, we will have the best infrastructure in place to adapt and innovate.”

Also, it’s built to last, Kramer said.

“This’ll take care of Greene County needs for your grandchildren’s grandchildren,” he said. “We are looking that far in the future.”