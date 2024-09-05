Cincinnati driver shot in I-675 road rage incident in Beavercreek indicted

Fletcher and another driver traded shots sometime around 10:20 a.m. June 5 in the northbound lanes of I-675 between Wagner Drive and Indian Ripple Road.

Fletcher was the driver of a silver Ford work van, said Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar.

Fletcher’s van and the second vehicle involved, a maroon Ford hatchback, were struck by multiple rounds, police said.

Police first made contact with the man driving the hatchback on I-675 just north of Indian Ripple Road.

Fletcher continued north on I-675, then west on U.S. 35 into Riverside, where he called police.

Molnar said he suffered a gunshot to the abdomen during the incident, but police at the time said the injury was minor and that he was expected to be released from Miami Valley Hospital later that day.

It is not clear what led to the gunfire or which driver initiated the shooting.

However, Molnar said the entire case was presented to the grand jury, who decided to only indict Fletcher and not the other driver.

Beavercreek police released a statement in June following the road rage shooting: “Thankfully, there were no serious injuries as a result of this behavior to the parties involved or innocent bystanders.”