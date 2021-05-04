Citizens’ board recommends police discipline, policy changes from Jack Runser case

Dayton police officials did not immediately return a request for comment by deadline on Monday.

Jack Runser, 50, of Dayton, in the back of a Dayton police cruiser in November. CONTRIBUTED

On Nov. 8, Runser was stopped, questioned, handcuffed and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by officers Joshua Wiesman and Seth Victor. Runser said his wrist was fractured during the incident, and he was scared and traumatized because he had no idea what was going on and the officers didn’t properly communicate with him.

The officers wore masks during at least part of the encounter, meaning Runser could not read their lips.

The officers said Rusner was disheveled and his behavior and actions were consistent with methamphetamine use, and they took him to the hospital for evaluation.

Jack Runser at Grandview Medical Hospital in handcuffs. CONTRIBUTED

Runser filed a complaint against the officers. An internal police investigation into his accusations exonerated the officers.

He appealed that decision to the Citizens’ Appeal Board, which voted to not concur with the police investigation’s findings and concluded the initial complaint should have been sustained.

The appeal board said Wiesman and Victor violated a variety of police department policies.

The officers did not properly inform Runser why he was being detained and taken to the hospital, the board’s decision says, and he had the legal right to walk away from the officers.

Officers also failed to recognize and accommodate his disability, the board said, and they should not have handcuffed him behind his back, which caused him pain and meant he did not have a way to communicate.

Jack Runser. CONTRIBUTED

The officers should have provided sign language interpreters or taken other steps to properly communicate with Rusner, the board said.

The board said the officers committed “egregious” policy violations by failing to submit a written statement to the hospital when they took Runser in and also by using “indecent, profane or harsh language” while performing their official duties.

Runser was not treated with respect, because one officer allegedly said, “God, he smelled like (expletive),” the board said.

The board also said evidence presented at Runser’s hearing suggests the initial internal police investigations into the allegations were not thorough.

Southard, Runser’s advocate, accused police Maj. Christopher Malson and Sgt. Jonathan Sopczak of untruthfulness and filing false reports. She said letters and other messages and documents she obtained indicate Sopczak and Malson recommended exonerating Victor and Wiesman before the officers had filed their written statements.

The appeal board said it recommends further investigation to determine if any false or untruthful reports were filed in this case.

“The Dayton Police Department should take care to avoid even the appearance of impropriety,” the appeal board’s decision states. “The allegations in this regard do not lead to transparency and public trust in internal police investigations.”

Runsers is still traumatized from his encounter with police, but he hopes his experience will lead to changes that help other community members moving forward, Southard said.

A photograph of Jack Runser's wrist injury. CONTRIBUTED

The appeal board recommended the department works to develop new policies and training for officers to better serve and interact with people with hearing impairments. The board also recommended officers carry cards, possibly in their cruisers, that they can use to ask residents if they are hearing impaired and would like an interpreter.

The board recommended the police department establish an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator and a grievance process people with disabilities can use if they believe their rights were violated.

The board also recommended training for officers on “respectful interactions” with the deaf community and modifying the police department’s handcuffing policy so deaf residents are cuffed in the front and can communicate with their hands or in writing.

The Citizens’ Appeal Board recommended: