City chips in $580k to help consolidate child care centers in East Dayton

“One of the things that Preschool Promise certainly has identified through their data collection is the need for more seats in East Dayton, particularly,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “We’re excited to support this child care center opportunity.”

The Dayton City Commission has authorized the city to enter into an agreement with Miami Valley Child Development Centers (MVCDC) to give the organization some of its federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Caption The former Lincoln school site on the 400 block of Nassau Street in the Twin Towers neighborhood. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The child care center project won CDBG funds through a competitive award process, and the new facility will have the capacity to serve 250 children, at least 90% of whom will meet the federal poverty guidelines, according to a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will have 14 classrooms, office space, community training space and a full-service commercial kitchen, the memo states.

During non-school hours, the kitchen will help improve food security in the local area with services like cooking classes and nutritional support.

The project will expand early childhood services in the area, which has challenges with elevated levels of unemployment, crime, poverty and food insecurity, the memo says.