JUST IN: Kettering plans to sell Miami Valley Research Park land to well-known area developer

Local News | 42 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city plans to sell about 3.5-acres of Miami Valley Research Park land to a Beavercreek construction and real estate development company, records show.

The deal would involve land on the southern part of MVRP being sold for $55,000 an acre to Yolo Development 1 LLC, which has the same Beavercreek address as Synergy Building Systems, Kettering records indicate.

Synergy Building Systems President and CEO Jerad Barnett is listed as purchaser on documents. A contract to buy the land near Donation Circle and College Drive was signed in February by Barnett and Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman.

The contract and other related records do not indicate a use for the land or how many jobs may be created.

Synergy’s work includes development, construction and property management, according to its website. Kettering City Council is scheduled to consider the sale Tuesday night.

The research park includes about 1,250 acres, about 300 of which Kettering bought a few years ago.

