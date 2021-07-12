JUST IN: Kettering plans to sell Miami Valley Research Park land to well-known area developer

The deal would involve land on the southern part of MVRP being sold for $55,000 an acre to Yolo Development 1 LLC, which has the same Beavercreek address as Synergy Building Systems, Kettering records indicate.

Synergy Building Systems President and CEO Jerad Barnett is listed as purchaser on documents. A contract to buy the land near Donation Circle and College Drive was signed in February by Barnett and Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman.