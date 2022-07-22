BreakingNews
Entire Miami Valley now at ‘high’ community COVID level
dayton-daily-news logo
X

City of Dayton reinstates mask requirement for employees

The city of Dayton is once again requiring city employees to wear masks inside. From left, Dayton Police Major Paul Saunders, John Musto with the city law department, and Police Chief Kamran Afzal participate in Wednesday's city commission meeting. Visitors were required to wear masks. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The city of Dayton is once again requiring city employees to wear masks inside. From left, Dayton Police Major Paul Saunders, John Musto with the city law department, and Police Chief Kamran Afzal participate in Wednesday's city commission meeting. Visitors were required to wear masks. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

For the first time since late winter, the city of Dayton is once again requiring its employees to wear masks while at work.

In a message to employees, Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said Montgomery County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for several weeks and the CDC has designated Montgomery County as having a “high” level COVID risk.

“The risk of the spread of COVID is high, and we are seeing increasing numbers of cases in our city workforce,” she wrote.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein and Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette at an economic development meeting last year. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein and Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette at an economic development meeting last year. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein and Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette at an economic development meeting last year. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Given the current threat of infection, Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County recommends community members wear masks indoors in public.

People at high risk of severe illness may want to consider extra precautions, public health said, and community members should get tested if they have symptoms.

City Manager Dickstein recently sent out a message to city personnel saying starting on Monday, July 18, they must wear masks or facial coverings while around others inside of city facilities and vehicles.

Dickstein wrote the city must take precautions to protect city staff and others from COVID.

She said the two-week COVID incident rate for the week ending July 15 was 8.5 times higher than during the same period last year.

Combined ShapeCaption
A security guard at Dayton City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A security guard at Dayton City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Combined ShapeCaption
A security guard at Dayton City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Visitors, generally, are not required to wear masks in city facilities, a city spokesperson said, but people attending the city commission meeting on Wednesday had to don face coverings.

Masks will be required at commission meetings until further notice out of concern for public health, the spokesperson said.

Previously, the city rescinded its indoor mask mandate for employees in early March.

At that time, the city also suspended its policy that employees had to be vaccinated or take part in regular COVID-19 testing.

In Other News
1
$660M Mega Millions jackpot is 3rd highest
2
Entire Miami Valley now at ‘high’ community COVID level
3
COMMUNITY GEMS: Couple stays busy with groups aimed at providing...
4
Xenia voters to consider second round of charter amendments in Aug. 2...
5
Tipp City fire/EMS eyeing changes to address staffing, response time...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top