City of Dayton reinstates mask requirement for employees

Given the current threat of infection, Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County recommends community members wear masks indoors in public.

People at high risk of severe illness may want to consider extra precautions, public health said, and community members should get tested if they have symptoms.

City Manager Dickstein recently sent out a message to city personnel saying starting on Monday, July 18, they must wear masks or facial coverings while around others inside of city facilities and vehicles.

Dickstein wrote the city must take precautions to protect city staff and others from COVID.

She said the two-week COVID incident rate for the week ending July 15 was 8.5 times higher than during the same period last year.

Combined Shape Caption A security guard at Dayton City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Combined Shape Caption A security guard at Dayton City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Visitors, generally, are not required to wear masks in city facilities, a city spokesperson said, but people attending the city commission meeting on Wednesday had to don face coverings.

Masks will be required at commission meetings until further notice out of concern for public health, the spokesperson said.

Previously, the city rescinded its indoor mask mandate for employees in early March.

At that time, the city also suspended its policy that employees had to be vaccinated or take part in regular COVID-19 testing.