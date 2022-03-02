Dayton suspends COVID testing policy, mask requirement

The city of Dayton has suspended its policy requiring employees to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing for COVID-19, City Manager Shelley Dickstein confirmed Wednesday.
The city made the decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Friday relaxing mask recommendations, Dickstein said.
Dickstein said a notice went out to employees on Monday afternoon notifying them that they no longer needed to undergo testing, which had been required of workers who were unvaccinated or who refused to disclose their vaccination status.
She said employees also were told they no longer were required to wear masks at work, and visitors to city facilities also no longer are required to don facial coverings.
Dickstein said the COVID policy was suspended for all workers, but she wasn’t sure on Wednesday evening if the change had been officially accepted by the fire union.
Other labor unions agreed to the policy suspension, she said.
“I hope that we are turning the corner on endemic and learning how to live with this virus,” she said. “I hope we have an opportunity to normalize a bit and maybe we’ll just have to deal with it in the fall, like we do other viral activity as it occurs.”
Dickstein said the city’s testing policy was effective because it minimized the spread of the virus in the city organization.
She said the testing policy identified some employees who were infected and contagious and kept them from potentially spreading the virus at work.
