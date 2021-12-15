City of Dayton reveals new flag

Dayton’s first flag was created in 1917. In 1956, there was an open contest to replace it. A new flag was selected by a six-person group and implemented in 1958 and hasn’t changed since.

The city flag that is being replaced is white and blue and has “Dayton” written down the left side. On the right side is a gear, with a globe inside and a silhouette of the Wright Flyer.

Caption The city of Dayton flag Caption The city of Dayton flag

A 20 person volunteer committee oversaw the flag redesign process, working with city officials.

Community members submitted flags and the flag committee narrowed it to the top 10 flags and then the city commission narrowed it to the following top three:

Caption Elizabeth Adams submission. Explanation of flag design: “The diamond in the middle stands for the Gem City. The blue makes me think of the Metroparks. The green makes me think of trees.” (Contributed Photo/Dayton Daily News) Caption Elizabeth Adams submission. Explanation of flag design: “The diamond in the middle stands for the Gem City. The blue makes me think of the Metroparks. The green makes me think of trees.” (Contributed Photo/Dayton Daily News)

Caption Cecelia Freeman submission. Explanation of flag design: “Dayton; a city of innovation, grit, unity in community, and a dynamic river system full of history which provides recreation and fun for all. This flag displays a river in white which also represents the highs and lows that Dayton has gone through and come out stronger.Soaring in the blue sky and above the lowest part of the river on the flag, the 10-point stars shine bright like gems as they rise with grit and resilience through the hardships. The 3-stars represent diversity- convey through size difference-and unity of community. The 10-points of the star bring an ode to the gears of innovation which take flight from the heart of Dayton.Strong in adversity, innovative with diversity and sky’s the limit as we reach for the stars and possibilities of what the future holds. This flag encapsulates the heart of Dayton and inspires each of us to work hard, build community, seek adventure, and fly the flag of Dayton proudly.” (Contributed Photo/Dayton Daily News) Caption Cecelia Freeman submission. Explanation of flag design: “Dayton; a city of innovation, grit, unity in community, and a dynamic river system full of history which provides recreation and fun for all. This flag displays a river in white which also represents the highs and lows that Dayton has gone through and come out stronger.Soaring in the blue sky and above the lowest part of the river on the flag, the 10-point stars shine bright like gems as they rise with grit and resilience through the hardships. The 3-stars represent diversity- convey through size difference-and unity of community. The 10-points of the star bring an ode to the gears of innovation which take flight from the heart of Dayton.Strong in adversity, innovative with diversity and sky’s the limit as we reach for the stars and possibilities of what the future holds. This flag encapsulates the heart of Dayton and inspires each of us to work hard, build community, seek adventure, and fly the flag of Dayton proudly.” (Contributed Photo/Dayton Daily News)

Caption A City of Dayton flag finalist. CONTRIBUTED Caption A City of Dayton flag finalist. CONTRIBUTED

The city hired a design firm Catapult Creative to take the submissions, see what people liked about them and come up with a final flag design that incorporated the ideas.

The city is planning to release the flag design file so people can freely use the design on projects like t-shirts, websites and more.