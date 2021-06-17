City of Dayton merges planning, economic development departments

The city commission on Wednesday approved the creation of the Department of Planning, Neighborhoods & Development.

“Serving residents better is at the core of this change,” City Manager Shelley Dickstein stated. “By merging these departments, we will bolster our community engagement efforts throughout the city and grow capacity in our neighborhoods. Additionally, the merger will increase communication across divisions, allowing us to realize synergies in development and pivot to neighborhood-based development strategies while removing barriers for the public.”