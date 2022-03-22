CityWide president to join onMain and University of Dayton

Brian Heitkamp has experience in economic development, financing and project structuring through 20 years at CityWide, including the last nearly five years as its leader. He starts his new role April 25, and will serve jointly as CEO of onMain and UD’s assistant vice president of real estate management, according to a release from the university.

“We are excited to have Brian join the team,” said Joann Ringer, onMain board member and chief administrative officer at Premier. “His deep expertise in urban development right here in the city of Dayton will expand our ability to engage with and accelerate development opportunities.”