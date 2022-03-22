CityWide president to join onMain and University of Dayton

The president of CityWide Development Corp. will join the team leading developing OnMain, a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health.
Brian Heitkamp has experience in economic development, financing and project structuring through 20 years at CityWide, including the last nearly five years as its leader. He starts his new role April 25, and will serve jointly as CEO of onMain and UD’s assistant vice president of real estate management, according to a release from the university.
“We are excited to have Brian join the team,” said Joann Ringer, onMain board member and chief administrative officer at Premier. “His deep expertise in urban development right here in the city of Dayton will expand our ability to engage with and accelerate development opportunities.”
UD and Premier in 2017 purchased the 38-acre site — the former home of the Montgomery County fairgrounds — at the corner of Main and Stewart streets. Plans for OnMain: Dayton’s Imagination District is to develop it into a vibrant area that emphasizes employment and includes housing, retail and community uses.
Heitkamph also will oversee the university’s real estate interests that include the Marriott at the University of Dayton, The Hub powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade, Greater West Dayton Incubator, the new Brown Street medical building, and hundreds of houses in the student neighborhood.
“As a UD graduate and through my work at CityWide, I already have a lot of experience and involvement in some of the transformative developments completed like the GE EPISCenter and Arcade projects, and I’m looking forward to being more intimately engaged with onMain and UD,” Heitkamp said.
About the Author