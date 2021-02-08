Civilian back for Ph.D. in astronautical engineering

“These opportunities can enable significant career growth and development. AFIT is also easily the most convenient option due to the number of tuition-funded programs available to civilian employees, as well as its location for Wright-Patterson AFB personnel,” said Fay.

One program available to DoD civilians interested in attending AFIT is the Civilian Developmental Education program. CDE provides education and leadership opportunities that will prepare Air Force civilians to successfully meet challenges across a wide range of operations and missions. The 2022 application window for CDE is open to Feb. 26.

“CDE is an amazing program and helps provide a critical means for making AFIT truly a ‘Total Force’ institution. Our civilian students are key asset to the ongoing defense-focused research that sets AFIT apart from its peer universities, and constitute an invaluable part of our space-related education and research programs,” said Maj. Robert Bettinger, deputy director AFIT’s Center for Space Research and Assurance.

For up-to-date CDE information, visit the Civilian Force Development page on myPers from a common access card-enabled computer or select “Civilian Employee” from the myPers dropdown menu and search “developmental education.” Required documents, application instructions, a list of CDE opportunities and other criteria are available on the page.

Additional information can also be found at: https://www.afpc.af.mil/Force-Development/Civilian-Developmental-Education/

The Air Force Institute of Technology, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the Air Force’s graduate school of engineering and the student’s first choice for advanced academic education and career-long professional continuing education.

For additional information about graduate or post-doctoral degrees in astronautical engineering or space systems, please visit the CSRA website at https://www.afit.edu/CSRA/, call 937-255-6565 ext. 4753 or email Jaclyn.knapp.ctr@afit.edu.