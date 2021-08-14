dayton-daily-news logo
Clark County motorcycle crash sends man to Miami Valley

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

A motorcyclist involved in an accident in Clark County on Saturday afternoon was flown by medical helicopter to a Dayton hospital.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Enon-Xenia Road between Hunter Road and the Greene County line.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene said it appeared the motorcyclist took a curve too fast, and he went off the road, striking a sign post.

First responders arrived, and the man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

No other people reportedly were involved.

