Medway motorcyclist suffers injuries that are life-threatening in Greene County crash

Brandon Vonrhein-Snell, of Medway in Clark County was headed north on state Route 4 on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster and a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Lee Harp, 36, of Fairborn was headed west on Huffman Dam Road. Harp stopped at a stop sign and then turned left to head south on state Route 4 at the time of the collision, the patrol said.

Vonrhein-Snell was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries and Harp was not injured in the crash that remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department and Fairborn Fire Department.