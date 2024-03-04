BreakingNews
Medway motorcyclist suffers injuries that are life-threatening in Greene County crash

A 30-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and Huffman Dam Road in Bath Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.

Brandon Vonrhein-Snell, of Medway in Clark County was headed north on state Route 4 on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster and a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Lee Harp, 36, of Fairborn was headed west on Huffman Dam Road. Harp stopped at a stop sign and then turned left to head south on state Route 4 at the time of the collision, the patrol said.

Vonrhein-Snell was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries and Harp was not injured in the crash that remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department and Fairborn Fire Department.

