Clayton Police looked into complaint against Northmont teacher who resigned amid student misconduct allegation

CLAYTON — The Clayton Police Department said it received a complaint from a woman about a Northmont teacher who has resigned from the district, but officers found the complaint didn’t rise to charges.
The Northmont City Schools teacher resigned last week after being placed on administrative leave due to an allegation of misconduct with a student, according to a letter the Dayton Daily News obtained from the district.
The teacher was placed on paid leave Oct. 6 by the district after it received a complaint. The teacher was told they couldn’t be on school grounds and was not to have contact with students outside of specific academic questions, according to the letter.
“This action is being taken pending investigation into matters related to your employment as a teacher for the Northmont City Schools District. Specifically, there is an allegation you may have inappropriately engaged a student,” states the letter signed by Amy Sipes, Northmont’s director of Human Resources.
