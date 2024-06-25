Clayton woman gets 9-12 years for shooting ex in head, critically injuring her

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Clayton police and medics responded Aug. 28, 2022, to the 60 block of Vinway Court for a shooting.

Starks was on the front step of her apartment building when she fired one round from a semi-automatic pistol at her 31-year-old girlfriend who was standing in the middle of the street in front of the building, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“The bullet did strike (the victim) in the front of the head and traveled through the front of her skull,” the affidavit stated.

Starks reportedly did not intend to strike her when she fired the gun in her direction out of frustration, her defense attorney stated in a sentencing memorandum.

However, prosecutors countered that Starks as a military veteran is highly trained in weaponry and did intend to hit her target.

As part of a plea agreement, a second count of felonious assault was dismissed.