Clear weather ahead, sunny cool Election Day expected

This week will start off sunny and election day will be clear, the National Weather Service office in Wilmington reported. Today is expected to be a little breezy.
Today’s temperatures will range from 48 degrees to 33 degrees and the skies are expected to be mostly clear.
Election Day on Tuesday is expected to be sunny and clear, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The skies are expected to be sunny during the day and clear in the evening, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are expected to range from 58 degrees to a low around 40 degrees in the evening.
Wednesdays temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 64 degrees to 45 degrees. The skies during the day are likely to be clear, but the evening could be cloudy, the National Weather Service reported.