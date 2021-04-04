Clearcreek Twp. intersection to be closed for 20 weeks for roundabout construction

The intersection will be closed to traffic in all directions project will also include realignment of the intersection of Red Lion-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads. The project is being constructed by Double Jay Construction, Inc. of Englewood, Ohio for nearly $1.73 million.

The detour will utilize Ohio 48 to Ohio 73 to Ohio 741 for the Lytle-Five Points Road closure and Ohio 73 to Ohio 48 to Social Row Road in Montgomery County for the Bunnell Hill Road closure.