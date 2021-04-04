X

Clearcreek Twp. intersection to be closed for 20 weeks for roundabout construction

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Starting Monday, Warren County Engineer’s Office will be closing the intersection of Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads 20 weeks, weather permitting, for a roundabout improvement project in Clearcreek Twp.

The intersection will be closed to traffic in all directions project will also include realignment of the intersection of Red Lion-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads. The project is being constructed by Double Jay Construction, Inc. of Englewood, Ohio for nearly $1.73 million.

The detour will utilize Ohio 48 to Ohio 73 to Ohio 741 for the Lytle-Five Points Road closure and Ohio 73 to Ohio 48 to Social Row Road in Montgomery County for the Bunnell Hill Road closure.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.

