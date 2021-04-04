Coronavirus: Nearly 3.7 million Ohioans have had at least one vaccine dose

Approximately 31 percent of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 2.1 million Ohioans, or just under 18.6 percent of the population, has completed their dose.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to increase, with a seven percent increase in the past week and a 13 percent increase over the past 21 days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 1,037 people are hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19, with 233 of those hospitalizations in southwest Ohio.