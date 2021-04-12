Clearcreek Twp. to consider rezoning for proposed Silver Mill subdivision

He said another 11 acres of buffer zone has been added to the west boundary of the development.

Reed said the developer has also made a significant reduction in density by 25% from a year ago. In addition, Reed said the developer intends to put in a sanitary sewer into the subdivision.

“We’ve tried to listen to the concerns of residents and staff,” he said.

Reed said the quad or lifestyle units appeal to an under-served market that includes empty nesters who are looking to downsize and will be a first-class development which will have a park-like setting with 2.5 miles of walking trails.

Residents in adjacent subdivisions have expressed opposition to the new development and have formed an group on social media called Clearcreek Residents United and have submitted petitions opposing recommendation.

Chris Jacquet, who lives in the nearby Cypress Ridge subdivision, said Design Homes is exceeding the zoning code that requires one-acre lots if sanitary sewer is available and 1.5-acre lots if septic systems will be used.

He also said the traffic study was inadequate and that the quad dwellings do not fit in a rural area.

“Our point is that we want them to follow the zoning code with 1.5-acre lots,” he said. “We want larger lots to maintain the rural feel.”

Jacquet said they are fine with the land being developed as long as the township remains committed to having a rural feel and open space in the community and maintain existing farm buildings.

How to watch

WHAT: Clearcreek Twp. Trustees meeting

WHY: The trustees will consider a zoning recommendation for the approval of a R-PUD zoning designation for Silver Mill subdivision.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021

WHERE: Clearcreek Twp. Government Center, 7593 Bunnell Hill Road.

VIRTUAL: Watch in the hearing via Zoom by going to the township website and clicking the link, https://www.clearcreektownship.com/events/administration-1/.