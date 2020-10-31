Residents concerned about plans for new Warren County subdivision

CLEARCREEK TWP. — An online petition opposing plans for 419 housing units to be built on 170 acres of former farm land is the latest front in a continuing battle between developers and residents in this northern Warren County township and neighboring Springboro.
Last week, township resident were collecting signatures on an online petition in opposition to the planned development, known as Silver Mill, in anticipation of a Dec. 7 Clearcreek Twp. zoning commission meeting. The residents pointed to other developments, including two new subdivisions and a storage business in the township, moving through the planning process.
Credit: Lawrence Budd
The petition, which had more than 600 signatures on Friday, claimed the plan would compromise the area’s rural setting, add to traffic and compromise safety, cause neighboring properties to devalue and flood, local schools to crowd.
Clearcreek Twp. has issued 83 permits this year for new homes - about half the annual counts in recent boom years in the unincorporated land around Springboro and south of the Montgomery-Warren County line.
About 1,500 new homes have been built over the past 10 years in Clearcreek Twp.
The developer’s plan for 123 homes, 296 multi-family lots and 46 acres of “green space” south of East Lytle-Five Points and east of Ohio 48 was “tabled” by the local zoning commission after residents raised their concerns.
“The request was originally tabled in order to provide the applicant with time to redesign the concept plan while addressing the following concerns (at least in an updated narrative): character, density, sewer capacity, pressure of water supply, drainage, traffic impact,” said Jeff Palmer, director of planning and zoning in Clearcreek Twp.
Credit: Lawrence Budd
To participate in the Dec. 7 meeting, the developer, Design Homes, has until Nov. 5 to submit a new concept plan for the development, off East Lytle-Five Points Road, east of Ohio 48.
The temporary driveway onto the property is near the southern entrance to the Villages of Winding Creek, a 636-home Design Homes and Ryan Homes development in Clearcreek and Washington townships and Springboro and Waynesville schools.
“We are currently finalizing the redesign of the concept plan regarding lowering the density with added character and amenities,” Adam Sweeney of Design Homes said in an Aug. 17 letter requesting the issue be postponed until November. “In addition, we have been trying to gather all information to address the community concerns.”
A message was left by the Dayton Daily News with Design Homes to discuss plans for the subdivision.