Residents concerned about plans for new Warren County subdivision

About 1,500 new homes have been built over the past 10 years in Clearcreek Twp.

The developer’s plan for 123 homes, 296 multi-family lots and 46 acres of “green space” south of East Lytle-Five Points and east of Ohio 48 was “tabled” by the local zoning commission after residents raised their concerns.

“The request was originally tabled in order to provide the applicant with time to redesign the concept plan while addressing the following concerns (at least in an updated narrative): character, density, sewer capacity, pressure of water supply, drainage, traffic impact,” said Jeff Palmer, director of planning and zoning in Clearcreek Twp.

Plans for a subdivision on this former farm in Clearcreek Twp. are under pressure from residents. Credit: Lawrence Budd Credit: Lawrence Budd

To participate in the Dec. 7 meeting, the developer, Design Homes, has until Nov. 5 to submit a new concept plan for the development, off East Lytle-Five Points Road, east of Ohio 48.

The temporary driveway onto the property is near the southern entrance to the Villages of Winding Creek, a 636-home Design Homes and Ryan Homes development in Clearcreek and Washington townships and Springboro and Waynesville schools.

“We are currently finalizing the redesign of the concept plan regarding lowering the density with added character and amenities,” Adam Sweeney of Design Homes said in an Aug. 17 letter requesting the issue be postponed until November. “In addition, we have been trying to gather all information to address the community concerns.”

A message was left by the Dayton Daily News with Design Homes to discuss plans for the subdivision.