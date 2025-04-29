Clearcreek Twp. trustees approve noise ordinance, with exceptions

“We’ve had recurring noise complaints for years in certain areas of the township, as well as for trash collection in the overnight (very early morning) hours in many subdivisions,” Matt Clark, Clearcreek Twp. administrator, said previously.

Decibels measure the amount of sound power present. However, the distance from the sound source affects recorded levels.

Noise is considered hazardous or loud when it reaches 85 decibels or higher. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40 decibels are the equivalent to a refrigerator hum, normal conversation falls at about 60 decibels, and heavy traffic and lawn equipment is about 80 to 90 decibels.

Three residents spoke in favor of the ordinance during the Monday trustees meeting, Clark said.

The ordinance, which takes effect 30 days from its passage on Monday, provides exemptions for alarms; emergency vehicles; and sounds between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. generated by power tools, construction equipment, landscaping/lawn maintenance tools, manufacturing equipment, deliveries to commercial properties next to residential areas, and normal use of churches, schools, athletic fields and parks.

Fireworks are exempt during any state-recognized fireworks days as long as it ends by 11 p.m. Sounds from hunting, trapping, fishing or use of firearms also are exempt.

Police could cite violators either with civil fines or criminally with a misdemeanor plus fines, which start at $100 and progress up to $1,000 for fourth and subsequent violations in the same calendar year.

Clark said police would start by issuing warnings.