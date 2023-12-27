Area fire chief dies after suffering medical emergency on Christmas Eve

The fire district serves residents in western Clinton and eastern Warren Counties in southwest Ohio.

The district first posted on Christmas Day asking everyone to respect the Wysong family’s privacy and to refrain from establishing any GoFundMe accounts or donations.

On Dec. 26, the district posted an update and said Wysong was hospitalized at Miami Valley, but that his condition remained critical.

“It is with the utmost regret we inform the community of the passing of Chief Robert Wysong,” the district then posted on Dec. 27. “Chief Wysong was finally able to rest after an incredible fight following a critical medical emergency that occurred on Christmas Eve, accompanied by family and friends.”

The district requested the privacy of Wysong’s family and the firefighters of Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District be respected while they process and cope with Wysong’s death.

“As a prominent staple in the community, Chief’s impact on the community was equally as large as the hole in our hearts,” reads the district’s post. “Rest easy Chief, we love you and hope you are able to peacefully rest after one hell of a battle.”

The post did not provide any information about what medical emergency Wysong suffered on Christmas Eve, but it did say the fire district would provide more information about dates for services for Wysong.