Clopay door company’s $30 million expansion in Troy will bring more jobs

The project cost includes purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment.

The job creation will mean around $2.5 million in new payroll, Davis said. The company has abiut 1,500 employees in Troy.

“This is a pretty good job going on for us,” he said.

“The city of Troy is proud to be a part of the growth of the Clopay Corporation,” said Joseph Graves, CEO of the Troy Development Council. “This expansion will provide great job opportunities for Troy-area residents. We are glad the city of Troy is able to assist with this important project.”

The company received incentives for job training, a $100,000 grant from Jobs Ohio, Davis said.

Clopay Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation. Clopay also operates manufacturing facilities in Russia (Shelby County); Mountain Top, Pa.; and Goodyear, Ariz.