Clopay door company’s $30 million expansion in Troy will bring more jobs

TROY — Clopay Corp., a manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors, is continuing an expansion project at its Troy location at a cost of $30 million.

The business at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Ohio 55 will create 54 jobs with the project, which is now underway, said Tim Davis, city of Troy development director. The job creation is anticipated by 2026, according to information released by the company late last year.

The project cost includes purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment.

The job creation will mean around $2.5 million in new payroll, Davis said. The company has abiut 1,500 employees in Troy.

“This is a pretty good job going on for us,” he said.

“The city of Troy is proud to be a part of the growth of the Clopay Corporation,” said Joseph Graves, CEO of the Troy Development Council. “This expansion will provide great job opportunities for Troy-area residents. We are glad the city of Troy is able to assist with this important project.”

The company received incentives for job training, a $100,000 grant from Jobs Ohio, Davis said.

Clopay Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation. Clopay also operates manufacturing facilities in Russia (Shelby County); Mountain Top, Pa.; and Goodyear, Ariz.

