Clothes That Work will take its service mobile via bus

“We can have the clothing for most of the employer interviews and have a mobile operation right on site,” he said.

Explore 5 things to know about taxes and working from home

Colbert said the addition of the bus will strengthen the existing Montgomery County Workforce Mobile Unit operation and help improve people’s chances of landing jobs. He also said the money from the county will be from an economic development grant.

Clothes That Work began offering workshops and training at the Dayton Metro Library in recent years, Garner said, and found that participation skyrocketed. The hope is the bus will allow the agency to travel to more areas and reach more people.

“It will financially benefit them and their families and it will also benefit employers and the economic health of our region, Garner said.

The bus will primarily travel around Montgomery County and serve the Dayton region, Garner said. The bus will also sometimes travel outside the county to surrounding areas to help support their workforce initiatives.