Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 things to know about taxes and working from home

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Working from home can bring a tax refund

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Business
By , Dayton Daily News
28 minutes ago

Working from home became quite common over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some tax implications for businesses, workers and cities.

Here are five things to know about taxes and work from home rules in Ohio.

1. Since 2020 businesses have been permitted to withhold municipal income taxes were the company is located, even if workers are working from home or other remote locations.

ExploreWork from home and taxes: Refunds for some taxpayers, losses for cities

2. For 2021 tax year workers who worked from home all or part of their work week can claim a municipal income tax refund if their employer withheld taxes where the company was located rather than the employee’s actual work location.

Explore5 things to know about job hunting

3. Requesting a refund is voluntary, but workers who receive one are obligated to pay any municipal taxes owed to their home city. And yes, the cities are communicating with each other about who got a refund so if you get one, your home city will know.

ExploreEntrepreneur and recent college grad plot new course because of pandemic

4. Look at city websites for tax refund applications and apply early. Unless you get an extension from your home city you may have to pay taxes there before your refund from the workplace city arrives.

Explore5 things to know about finding workers

5. In 2022 the withholding rules return to their pre-pandemic state, meaning employers are obligated to withhold municipal income taxes were employees actually work.

Sources: Cites of Kettering and Dayton, Regional Income Tax Agency and Ohio Municipal League

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExplorePandemic tempers optimism about Dayton region economic prospects in 2022
ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton region construction, renovation, roadwork and yes, flying cars
ExploreTrucking industry wants to lower age to drive big rigs. Safety advocates call it risky
ExploreChild care crisis: Costs, shortage of workers leading to ‘a situation that is untenable’

In Other News
1
Work from home and taxes: Refunds for some taxpayers, losses for cities
2
Springfield manufacturer announces name change, consolidation and $10M...
3
Kettering Health buys land, no current plans for site
4
Health care: New protections designed to shield patients from surprise...
5
Amazon to open mall clothing store for first time

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top