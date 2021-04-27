X

COIVD vaccine clinic for ages 16+ scheduled for Saturday in Xenia

Emergency paramedic Mandy Fleck draws up a syringe of Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in Emsleben, Germany, Thursday, March 10, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
Emergency paramedic Mandy Fleck draws up a syringe of Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in Emsleben, Germany, Thursday, March 10, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

Credit: Matthias Bein

Credit: Matthias Bein

By Kristen Spicker

Greene County Public Health is having a coronavirus vaccine clinic for high school students and the general public on Saturday in Xenia.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for ages 16 and older, will be administered at the Public Health office, 360 Wilson Drive, behind Greene Memorial Hospital.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment.

Patients can sign up for the vaccine by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. To find the vaccine clinic, put “Xenia” or the zip code into the search bar and click on “Greene County Public Health - Greene County Health Department”.

Once an appointment is scheduled the patient will be emailed a confirmation code. Patients should bring the code to their appointment.

A parent of guardian must attend the vaccine clinic if the patient is 16 or 17 years old.

Anyone with issues struggling a vaccine appointment can call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or visit https://vaxchat.ohio.gov.

Organizations, churches and businesses interested in having an on-site vaccine clinic can email Public Health at COVID19@gcph.info with “ON SITE VAX INTEREST” in the subject line. The email should include a contact name, email and phone number and the number of staff or employees interested in being vaccinated if possible.

