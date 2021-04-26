Coronavirus: Most area counties rank in lower half of state for positive test results

After those two counties is Montgomery County, which the ODH reported saw a 5.2% positivity rate.

The remaining counties in the area ranked in the lower half of the list.

Highest among these was Champaign County with 4.3%, followed by Warren County with 4.2% and Miami County with 4.1%.

Further down the list was Darke County, with only 3.9% of all its tests returning positive results.

Finally, the county in the area with the lowest rate of positive coronavirus test results was Preble County, which saw only a 3.2% positivity rate. That is one of the 15 lowest positivity rates in the state.

The absolute highest positivity rate in Ohio was reported in Lawrence County at the southern tip of the state with 10.4%. The absolute lowest was 1.7% in Noble County in southeastern Ohio.

Ohio reported its first county-level breakdown of coronavirus positivity rates today, and said it plans to release new positivity data weekly.