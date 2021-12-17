Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Colorado company acquires Lebanon’s Ohio Valley Excavating

Ohio Valley Excavating photo

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
51 minutes ago

A Colorado company has acquired a Warren County excavation company.

Boulder, Colo.-based Congruex, a national provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, announced this week the acquisition of Ohio Valley Excavating, a Lebanon-based commercial excavation business.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about how the acquisition will affect local employee count.

Founded in 2004, Ohio Valley Excavating serves the fiber telecommunications and utility industries with installation and maintenance for underground electrical, communications, pipe, and structural placements.

The local company’s founders and co-owners, Lori and Eldon Hallows and Rade Vladicic, will remain and serve as senior leaders of the organization, Congreux said in a release.

The Lebanon company’s “excavation and construction expertise will further expand our underground capabilities as part of turn-key design-build solutions for current and prospective customers in the Midwest,” said Bill Beans, Congruex chief executive.

In Other News
1
DeWine: 1,050 Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital...
2
Ohio senators push again to extend health insurance tax credit for...
3
Coroner identifies 3-year-old girl, father killed in Trotwood shooting
4
Law enforcement officers to focus on reckless driving, more in Dayton...
5
Kettering business licensed to extract Ohio farmers’ hemp oil used to...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top