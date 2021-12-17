Colorado company acquires Lebanon’s Ohio Valley Excavating

A Colorado company has acquired a Warren County excavation company.
Boulder, Colo.-based Congruex, a national provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, announced this week the acquisition of Ohio Valley Excavating, a Lebanon-based commercial excavation business.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about how the acquisition will affect local employee count.
Founded in 2004, Ohio Valley Excavating serves the fiber telecommunications and utility industries with installation and maintenance for underground electrical, communications, pipe, and structural placements.
The local company’s founders and co-owners, Lori and Eldon Hallows and Rade Vladicic, will remain and serve as senior leaders of the organization, Congreux said in a release.
The Lebanon company’s “excavation and construction expertise will further expand our underground capabilities as part of turn-key design-build solutions for current and prospective customers in the Midwest,” said Bill Beans, Congruex chief executive.
