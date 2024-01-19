Colors enliven any dreary day

Maybe you identify with orange, which melds fun with strength. Orange is spontaneous, and a bit off the beaten path. Confidence with being different is always a good thing. No one expects orange, which is why I love it. There’s nothing like the look of a monarch butterfly in January. I was recently gifted with an orange sweater and am complimented every time I wear it. Try on a bit of orange. It might make you smile.

We all know orange’s best friend is yellow where sunshine and daffodils bring wonder and illumination to excited eyes. Yellow evokes the energy of a child, which is why yellow is a must in our lives. Embracing yellow, however, brings us to green where balance lives. Green is the color of growth and revitalization. Green gives hope. Just think of March and how the world begins to come alive with sprouts of green that reassure us of renewal — the chance to rise up again. And then there’s green food that defines healthy living.

Of all the colors I reflect upon, blue is the most compromising and inclusive. I feel like everyone could live in the world of blue. Navy blue is safe; powder blue is demure; turquoise is a bit mysterious; and royal blue is majestic. Blues, in general, are true and supportive, even when stretched to purple. Purple adds meaning, albeit spiritual or intentional. I like purple, but blue is a resting place for the continuum of living. Blue makes us feel safe. Blue is true.

And then there’s brown, the color of stability, support, protection and good counsel. Most belts are brown; strong tree trunks are brown; and brown loafers are the sure-and-steady pair of shoes that take you to the extraordinary of ordinary life. I do have to say, without brown there could be no empowerment of red or surety of blue or delight of yellow.

Black? Well, I realize wearing black is the go-to for many, the safest color that makes everyone look good. Black is also mourning and loss, and usually not for me, unless it’s black speckled with a bit of bling. Then, I’m OK with black.

My guess is we can relate to all colors either in small or vast ways. For me, I’m most comfortable and relatable to living within the rainbow. Black needs yellow; red needs brown; and blue can live in harmony forever with green. What color best describes me? I guess it depends on the hour. We haven’t even talked about pink. Regardless, you can always count on me to have my red lipstick with me just in case I need it.

Anne Marie Romer of Centerville is author of the book “Just Give Me the Road.” Follow her on Instagram @romerannemarie. Her email address is Romeranne319@gmail.